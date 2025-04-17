Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Congress workers staged a protest at the Aligarh collectorate on Thursday against the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet filed against senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Party members raised slogans and displayed banners denouncing the ED's actions.

The protesting Congress leaders accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies like the ED and CBI to target opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming elections. They alleged that the chargesheet was politically motivated and part of a larger pattern of harassment.

Speaking to the reporters they said, "Despite this, the BJP government is conducting raids sometimes by CBI and sometimes by ED, but we Congress workers are not going to be afraid".

On Thursday, Telangana Pradesh Congress committee leaders staged a protest outside the Directorate of Enforcement office in Hyderabad, opposing the agency's chargesheet against its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that after seeing the rise of a "young leader" Rahul Gandhi, the BJP is conspiring to damage his image.

"They (the Gandhi family) were in power for such a long duration that they could have done anything they wanted, but they did not commit such frauds. Today, PM Modi is giving the country's properties to Adani and Ambani, but we have done nothing like this. When the BJP weakens, it tries to weaken Congress. It's all a political conspiracy, but the people in the country are with the Gandhi family," Prabhakar said.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald case. Congress strongly protested the move, terming it "politically motivated." (ANI)

