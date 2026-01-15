New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Industry leaders and entrepreneurs have highlighted the evolving startup ecosystem in India, crediting central initiatives for fostering a culture of indigenous innovation and long-term technological growth. According to these sector heads, the government's focus on digital platforms and direct engagement with founders provides a necessary validation for the next generation of creators.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia, observes that the current environment serves as a showcase for India's leading indigenous tech platforms and products. Reflecting on recent interactions, Verma stated, "Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for the last many years has been talking about a digital India, a start-up India." He noted that this vision translates into direct encouragement for young innovators, including those overcoming physical challenges to develop assistive technologies and drone systems.

Verma emphasized that this hands-on approach influences the future trajectory of the country's tech landscape. "Actually, what that told me is he is inspiring the youngsters and he is inspiring this next generation to build digital technologies and platforms. This will have an incredible impact in the next decade, two decades," Verma said. He further characterized the leadership style as one focused on both vision and execution, remarking, "Honourable prime minister is our visionary CEO of India."

The sentiment of institutional support is echoed by those in the creative and educational sectors. Kartik Gaggar, Founder & CEO of Rooftop & Rajasthan Studio, noted that being nominated for the Startup India Awards was a significant milestone that led to direct feedback from the highest levels of government. Gaggar stated, "I was just surprised when the Honourable Prime Minister mentioned my name and he gave a detailed long feedback on the recommendations we put forward."

According to Gaggar, the existing ecosystem allows startups to connect with industry experts and implement practical changes. He shared that his organization now works with over 60 schools on projects like 'Phad Se Padh' to revive traditional Rajasthani art, an initiative influenced by specific suggestions to integrate art and culture into the curriculum. Gaggar attributed this progress to the specific environment created by the government, stating, "This could only happen because of the ecosystem that Startup India has brought."

Industry leaders believe the personal interest taken in entrepreneurial journeys sets a unique precedent. Gaggar concluded that the effort to understand the impact and use cases of various startups justifies the label of a "startup PM."

He stated, "Startups are all about stories and someone who takes that effort in understanding the journeys, the real stories behind why startups are there and the value what the startups are creating." This consistent engagement across various sectors remains a primary driver for the current momentum in the Indian startup space. (ANI)

