Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 15: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), India's first IIT and a long-standing centre of excellence in engineering and scientific research, is hosting the inaugural version of the Impact RISE CSR Conclave on January 17-18, 2026, at the IIT KGP Research Park in Newtown, Kolkata.

Built around the theme "Forging Futures: Engineering Social Change - Converging Capital, Innovation, and Action," the conclave will bring together senior government representatives, industry leaders, academics, impact investors, and philanthropic organisations to advance sustainable development through research, innovation, skilling, and entrepreneurship (RISE).

"The conclave establishes an annual nexus for outcome-driven, technology-enabled impact partnerships, translating science and technology into national solutions for India's most pressing challenges," said Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur.

Key highlights of the Conclave include the release of the IIT KGP Impact Portfolio, multiple MoU and strategic agreement signings with organizations of national importance, launches of multiple sustainable start-ups, certification courses, and campus development initiatives, and the announcement of a national level youth entrepreneurship program.

Prominent guests include Hon'ble Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav (Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change); ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan; Dr. Amitabha Ghosh (NASA Pathfinder Mission); 51st Chief Justice Shri Sanjiv Khanna; Dr. K.N. Vyas (Ex-Director, BARC); Shri Vibhu Nayar (IAS, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs) and Shri Gopal Singh (Ex-CMD, CIL), among other dignitaries, PSU leaders, academics, and impact investors.

The two-day schedule features:

Day 1 (January 17): Registration and flag hoisting, plenary with welcome address by the Director of IIT Kharagpur, keynote speech by ISRO Chairman, thematic breakout sessions on critical sectors, impact leadership talks from esteemed dignitaries, a Sandbox ideation workshop on how to achieve a net-zero campus and sustainable villages; two book launches; dinner and cultural program.

Day 2 (January 18): Sessions on role of technology in sustainability, a panel discussion on CSR 2.0 moderated by the Father of Indian CSR Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, followed by panels on assistive technologies, local governance, Panchayati Raj, and the role of AI in human capital transformation. Hon'ble Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony and deliver the valedictory address.

Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, IAS (Retd.), Chief - Strategy, Execution & Operations at IIT Kharagpur Research Park, added: "Our philosophy is simple yet powerful: Build in our labs, pilot on our campus, and extend solutions to the world - at scale, with accountability, and with purpose."

The event underscores IIT Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee commitment to translating technological innovation into measurable societal impact through ecosystem enablement.

