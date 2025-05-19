Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] May 19 (ANI): Congress Party leader, YS Sharmila has issued a stern ultimatum to the management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, accusing them of authoritarianism and neglecting workers' grievances.

In a post on X, Sharmila condemned the management's "arrogant" stance as workers prepare for a strike starting tomorrow, demanding justice.

Sharmila highlighted that 2,000 contract workers have already been terminated, with plans to lay off another 3,000, terming it "utterly cruel." She also criticized the suspension of workers questioning these actions and the management's failure to address pending salaries for regular employees, unpaid for eight months.

"The management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is exhibiting an authoritarian attitude. While workers are preparing to go on strike from tomorrow demanding justice, the management has shown no signs of taking corrective measures. There is not even the slightest concern to resolve workers' issues. The management is behaving arrogantly, as if there's no authority to question them. Having already terminated 2,000 contract workers, the management is now conspiring to lay off another 3,000 workers, which is utterly cruel. Suspending workers who dared to question these injustices is outrageous," she posted on X.

In the continuation of X post, she demanded immediate reinstatement of the terminated workers, clearance of pending salaries, revocation of the January 2021 privatization decision, and a formal announcement to merge the steel plant with SAIL.

"On behalf of the Congress Party, we issue an ultimatum to the management of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: (1) The 2,000 contract workers who were terminated must be reinstated immediately. (2) Salaries that have been pending for eight months for regular employees must be paid without delay. (3) The decision taken in January 2021 to privatize the steel plant must be revoked immediately. A formal announcement must be made that the steel plant will be merged with SAIL."

She further warned that failure to meet these demands would lead to an indefinite hunger strike by the Congress Party, starting May 21, in support of the workers' agitation.

"If these demands are not met, starting from the 21st of this month, we will launch an indefinite hunger strike in support of the workers' ongoing strike."Visakha Steel is the right of the people of Andhra." We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the protection of the steel plant and the welfare of its workers." She added in her post. (ANI)

