Baikunthpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey alleged on Tuesday that the history of Congress suggests that the coal was allotted on wrappers of cigarettes.

When asked about several officials who had gone to jail for their alleged involvement in a coal scam that surfaced during the rule of the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, the Union Minister alleged, "This is the history of Congress. You may remember that this is the same coal that used to be allotted on cigarette wrappers, and whoever comes first used to get it."

"Under the Modi government, the tenders are issued only to those who fulfil the criteria and participate in the tendering process, and the work is being done with transparency as well as honesty," he emphasised.

"Be it Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat, vocal for local or Make in India, all these initiatives point towards one goal of strengthening India," said Union Minister Dubey, elaborating that this strengthening should have happened long ago, but, the previous governments came and started treating public money as their personal earning.

The Union MoS asserted that the Modi government is steadily moving forward with a clear goal, working consistently towards the development and is successfully achieving it.

"Security arrangements in underground mines are being reviewed in a timely manner and ensure the safety of everyone with the employment of modern technologies," he said.

Notably, the Union Minister was on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh and had visited the mines operated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). During his visit to the Churcha mines of SECL at Baikunthpur on Tuesday, the minister interacted with the officials and workers of the mine and also inaugurated a mechanical ventilator.

On the occasion, the minister closely took stock of the factors impacting the target of coal production and opined that Churcha mines will definitely achieve the target set for coal production. (ANI)

