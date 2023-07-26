Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Wednesday said he is considering filing a defamation case against Rajendra Gudha who had waved a 'red diary' in the assembly alleging it contained details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

He termed the 'red diary' issue raised by sacked state minister Gudha in the assembly a conspiracy to defame the Congress and accused the BJP of being involved in it.

Gudha was sacked as minister on Friday hours after he cornered the Congress government in the assembly over law and order and questioned its performance in reining in crimes against women. On Tuesday, he called for a narco test on all ministers over the 'red diary' issue.

"Narco test is a scientific and trustworthy test. Agencies across the world accept it and even the judiciary accepts it. I am saying that the test be conducted on the entire council of ministers, including me, to reveal the truth about rape and corruption. It will reveal who is lying and who is speaking the truth," he told PTI.

Reacting to the allegations, Joshi said, "As far as my personal matter is concerned, I am getting an FIR lodged against Rajendra Gudha for defamation."

"I am taking lawyers' opinion after which I will file a case," he told reporters at the Congress state headquarters here.

About the 'red diary' issue, Joshi said, "It doesn't seem like a diary at all. Gudha, who was waving the diary in the assembly, himself wanted it to get misplaced so that later he could say that it was lost."

"Only Gudha knows whether any Congress MLA has that alleged diary or he has thrown it somewhere. At the same time, BJP members were waving small red diaries. So, if it is not a conspiracy, then how did other diaries come?" he posed.

"This is a conspiracy to defame the Congress and the BJP is fully involved in it," Joshi said and accused the opposition party of leaving no stone unturned to show Rajasthan in a poor light.

There is a rule of law in Rajasthan and it cannot be compared with what is happening in Manipur, he said.

Joshi said that Rajasthan police is doing a good job and if there is any room for improvement, the chief minister is always in favour of it.

