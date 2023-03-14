Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday complained to the State Cooperative Election Commission, alleging that a conspiracy is being hatched to make BJP workers win the cooperative committees' elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Nomination papers for the cooperative committees' polls were filed on Tuesday and the election, if needed, is scheduled for March 18.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Beaten by MCD Councillor Nikhil Chaprana for Streaming Video About Sick Cow.

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhary said party's state president Naresh Uttam Patel has made a complaint to the Uttar Pradesh State Cooperative Election Commission alleging that nomination papers were not provided in various districts including Etawah, Mainpuri, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Jaunpur and Jhansi.

Uttam alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to install its workers unopposed in cooperative committees.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Employees Strike: Eknath Shinde Govt Rattled As 1.8 Million Employees Strike for Old Pension Scheme.

"Most of the election officials in the districts were not present on the spot and nomination papers were also not given. Apart from this, the election officials did even pick up the phone calls," he said.

The Samajwadi Party demanded that nomination papers should be made available for cooperative elections in various districts and officers and employees allegedly obstructing the nomination process should be punished.

Chowdhary said that the party has demanded fixing a new date for filling nominations and sending observers for free and fair elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)