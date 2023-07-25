Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A police constable died allegedly after his service rifle went off in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Chetram Gurjar, posted at Bhainsrodgarh police station, SHO Mohar Singh said.

Other police station staff rushed for help Gurjar when the incident happened but he died on the spot, he said.

CCTV footage is being captured to investigate whether it is a case of suicide or accidental firing, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

