Baghpat (UP), May 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old police constable allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his official residence here in Baghpat on Friday, police said.

Chhaprauli Station House Officer Ravi Ratna said the head constable, Amar Rana, was found hanging in his house on the police station premises.

Ratna said the constable is suspected to have died by suicide but the reason is yet to be ascertained.

Rana, a resident of Saharanpur, had joined Uttar Pradesh Police in 2006 and was recently posted at Chhaprauli Police Station.

His body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

