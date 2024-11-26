Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with state ministers during a program on the Constitution Day (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took part in the 75th Constitution Day celebrations organized by the Assam Government's Parliamentary Affairs Department at Lok Seva Bhawan in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma reflected on the significance of this event, noting that it was officially recognized on October 11, 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that November 26 would be observed annually as Constitution Day.

On this auspicious day, CM Biswa Sharma extended heartfelt tribute to the distinguished members of the Drafting Committee, particularly the eminent freedom fighter and jurist who chaired the Committee, Dr BR Ambedkar.

He also paid homage to the innumerable freedom fighters whose steadfast dedication and sacrifices secured India's independence.

CM Biswa Sarma recounted that the formal process of drafting the Constitution commenced during the third meeting of the Constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946.

He highlighted that, following extensive deliberations and reports from various committees, constitutional expert BN Rao prepared the draft of the Constitution by October 1947. After it was submitted to the Drafting Committee, the draft underwent rigorous scrutiny, ultimately taking a definitive form in 1948.

The CM stated that the draft addressed all vital aspects of governance, including the structure of the government, the relationship between the central and state authorities, and the rights of the citizens.

He noted that, following extensive debate and discussion, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the final draft of the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

CM Biswa Sarma emphasized that India's Constitution reflects the dreams and aspirations of its people, asserting that as the world's largest democracy, India places the welfare of its citizens at the heart of its governance.

He noted that the Constitution ensures that people from all sections of society enjoy freedom, equality, and justice.

He reiterated that while the Constitution grants various rights and protections to citizens, it is also the responsibility and duty of each citizen to preserve the core values and principles of the Constitution.

The CM reflected on the numerous challenges our Constitution has faced at various moments in history.

He cited the 1975 declaration of emergency, which threatened the very fabric of constitutional integrity. Despite this setback, he commended the judiciary for its efforts to uphold the fundamental rights of Indian citizens.

CM Biswa Sarma further remarked that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but the culmination of over 5,000 years of Indian civilization and culture. During a period of divisiveness and communal tension, the Constitution emerged as a beacon of unity and justice.

The CM praised the foresight of the Constituent Assembly in crafting a Constitution that embodies the essence of Indian civilization, ensuring the creation of a just society.

He underscored India's uniqueness, stating that despite 90 per cent of the population being of one religion, the Constitution was framed as secular. This was a remarkable achievement, as it was created at a time when there was an opportunity to establish a religious basis for the nation's governance, yet the Constitution was deliberately framed to be inclusive and secular, he added.

CM Biswa Sarma emphasized that the Indian Constitution is not a borrowed Western idea, but rather a reflection of India's ancient and rich cultural heritage, which has championed global peace and the welfare of all people for over five millennia.

He recalled that the Constituent Assembly had made it clear that there was no need to prove that Indian civilization was secular, as its secular nature was already inherent.

He also referred to BR Ambedkar's final speech, stating that listening to it offers profound insight into the core values of the Constitution. On this momentous Constitution Day, CM Biswa Sarma called upon everyone to dedicate themselves with sincerity and commitment to enriching the Constitution's foundational principles and philosophy During the event, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs etc. Pijush Hazarika, also delivered a speech.

The event was attended by the Minister of Environment & Forests etc. Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management etc. Jogen Mohan, the Minister of Labour Welfare etc. Sanjoy Kishan, Additional Chief Secretary BR Samal, and other officials and dignitaries from the Assam government. (ANI)

