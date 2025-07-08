Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Prakash Reddy came to the support of Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, amid a verbal spat with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over minority rights in India.

Prakash Reddy said that Kiren Rijiju rightly said that minorities are getting more benefits than the majority in India. He claimed that the Constitution is surviving as the majority of people are Hindus.

Reddy told ANI, "Kiren Rijiju rightly pointed out that the minorities are in a more advantageous position than the majority in this country. Unfortunately, Owaisi reacted to this. He feels it is the right of the Constitution, but the Constitution is still surviving and is implemented because the majority is Hindu."

Citing Pakistan and Bangladesh as examples, he said that there is no Constitution in these countries, while the Constitution of India will never be re-drafted and is a holy book given by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"The Constitution, which was drafted in Pakistan and Bangladesh, they are executing it, these two countries are the best examples, which were divided from India. There's no Constitution there. The Constitution has been thrown in the Bay of Bengal. In India, the Constitution is only amended, it will never be re-drafted as Ambedkar rightly gave a holy book to this country," Reddy said.

The BJP leader added that let the minorities enjoy the advantages, but they should also respect the Constitution.

"Unfortunately, the minority groups, particularly the Owaisi-led political party, feel that it is right that minorities are getting the maximum advantages. Let them get, but they have to respect the Constitution, Indian ethos and feelings," he said.

The row began when Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in response to a social media post about the Union Government's welfare schemes for minorities in India.

In a post on X, Owaisi said that minorities in India have been reduced to "hostages" rather than even "second-class" citizens. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether it is an "honour" to be the focus of his "hate speeches".

"Is it an 'honour' to be the target of hate speeches from no less than the Prime Minister of India? India's minorities are not even second-class citizens anymore. We are hostages", Owaisi said in his X post.

Responding to Owaisi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that minorities in India do not migrate to other countries, unlike minorities from neighbouring nations who choose to come to India. He said the Prime Minister's welfare schemes are for everyone, including minorities.

"Ok... How come Minorities from our neighbouring countries prefer to come to India & our Minorities don't migrate? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes are for all. The schemes of the Ministry of Minority Affairs provide additional benefits to the Minorities", Rijiju wrote on X.

Owaisi, in another post on Monday, replied that according to Rijiju, if minorities in India do not migrate, it means they are "happy".

"According to Hon'ble Minister Against Minorities, if we don't migrate, it means we are happy. We are not in the habit of fleeing: we did not run away from the British, we did not run away during partition, and we did not run away because of Jammu, Nellie, Gujarat, Moradabad, Delhi, etc, massacres. Our history is proof that we neither collaborate with our oppressors nor do we hide from them. We know how to fight for our democratic rights, and we will inshallah. Stop comparing our great nation with failed states like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal & Sri Lanka. Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan! Thank you for your attention in this matter!", Owaisi's X post read. (ANI)

