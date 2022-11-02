New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi government is setting up a new campus of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Surajmal Vihar here with an aim at providing "world class education" to about 2,400 students, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, conducted an on-ground inspection of the final phase of the campus' construction, spread over ??18.75 acres.

He said that after the completion of this new campus, about 2,400 students would get "world class education" here.

Keeping in mind present needs, specialised centres such as those for robotics and automation, design and innovation, fire management and liberal arts are being set up on the new campus, Sisodia said.

The university will also offer new courses such as B.Tech in automation and robotics, B.Tech in artificial intelligence and data science, B.Tech in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the officials said.

Further, a central library has been constructed on the campus, they said, adding that a sports hall, two tennis courts and a football field are also being developed.

Sisodia said that construction work of the campus is currently in its last phase and will be completed soon.

"Today, Delhi's education model is lauded all over the world," he said, adding that after forming the government, it has also been "our priority to raise higher education to be on par with world standards".

Sisodia said as a result of this and under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, "we have vastly improved the infrastructure of all universities under the Delhi government, equipped them with modern facilities and increased the capacity of these universities by more than 25,000 seats".

The new campus will have net-zero energy consumption as it will meet its own electricity demand and will have provisions for zero-sewage discharge with ground-water harvesting, the officials said.

Brick made of flyash would be used to keep temperatures low and buildings will have solar panels on roofs, they said.

The academic block consisting of two nine-storey buildings and one seven-storey building has been constructed. The campus has four lecture halls, each with a capacity of 120 people, the officials said.

There are 24 classrooms with a capacity of 100 students each, they said, adding that hostels and residential blocks have also been constructed for the students on the campus. PTI AMP

