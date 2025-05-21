New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Observing that consumer litigation is a form of public interest litigation, which builds an active citizenry, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is necessary that consumer litigation should be allowed to grow multi-fold for a democracy to flourish.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh said empowering consumerism would be the most effective way to remove social inequalities.

"Consumer litigation is a form of public interest litigation, which builds an active citizenry, enhancing participatory democracy. Participatory democracy is one of the basic features of the Constitution.

"The principle of participation in the governance of the country is not only a constitutional right, but also a human right. It is thus imperative that consumer litigation should be allowed to grow multi-fold, for a democracy to flourish," the bench said.

Stressing that consumerism is one of the most integral aspects of human life, the top court quoted Mahatma Gandhi, "A customer is the most important visitor on our premises. He is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him."

"He is not an interruption to our work. He is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider in our business. He is a part of it. We are not doing him a favour by serving him. He is doing us a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so," the apex court quoted.

The bench said Gandhi elevated a consumer above every other entity, transforming the concept of consumerism through the principles of truth and dharma.

"He galvanised people from all walks of life to participate in the freedom struggle, by incorporating the spirit of consumerism in the pivotal Indian Independence Movement, through methods such as noncooperation and civil disobedience.

"One classic instance where politics, economics and social order were consciously integrated, was the Dandi March of 1930, whereby civil disobedience was extended through the Salt Satyagraha opposing the taxation of salt. It can be rightfully said that democracy was won, not only by the strength of our words and the sweat of our brow, but also over the price of salt. Hence, at its core, the Indian Independence Movement can be seen as a citizen-consumer movement," the bench said.

The top court said understanding the concept of consumerism entails rising above any distinction between the public and the private and it is inherently an all encompassing concept.

"Therefore, subjects such as politics, economics, sociology, and environment, become important facets of consumerism. Only by understanding consumerism through the lens of these different facets, can one appreciate the true impact of it on the daily life -- of an individual, a family, a community, a country and the world at large," the bench said.

The apex court said if commodities are enjoyed solely by a particular section of the society, becoming a mirage to the unfortunate majority, then the Fundamental Right conferred under Article 14 of the Constitution steps in.

"If a classification has been wrongly drawn, leading to the perpetration of inequality, and a consumer is deprived of what he is otherwise entitled to, on extraneous considerations, the resultant malice must be accordingly dealt with.

"Especially in an emerging and developing democracy like ours, where human resources are abundant, and the aspirational youth constitute the majority of the population, refusing them their rightful entitlement would be an affront to the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution," the bench said.

The observations came on a plea alleging lacunae in the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

