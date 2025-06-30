Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the continuing rainfall in the state was a matter of concern, and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

The eastern state has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since the onset of monsoon, which led to a flood-like situation in many parts of Jharkhand, officials said.

“The continuous rainfall at the start of the monsoon is a matter of concern. The state government is closely monitoring the situation. It stands with the people affected by the downpour and will provide all possible assistance,” Soren said.

The southwest monsoon arrived in Jharkhand on June 17.

“The state's overall rainfall in the month of June has been the highest in the past 11 years,” said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director, Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Jharkhand has received 348.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 30 against the normal of 189.5 mm during the period, he said.

