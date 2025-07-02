Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday stated that control rooms have been established at every level across the state to ensure swift action in cases of waterlogging.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM stated that a letter was issued on Tuesday, making it mandatory to construct drainage systems alongside any new roads being built.

The department is vigilant. We have set up control rooms at every level... We will take immediate action if any such situation arises. I released a letter just yesterday stating that it is mandatory to construct drains alongside any new road being constructed... The last government did not make good-quality roads. We will pay more attention to the quality rather than the quantity of roads," she said.

Earlier, on June 27, parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall as the monsoon advanced into the state.

According to Himanshu Sharma, a meteorologist from the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, Suratgarh district recorded 70 mm of rainfall, whereas the state's capital recorded 113 mm of rainfall.

"In the last 24 hours, monsoon has entered some more districts of Rajasthan. Due to which, monsoon rain has started in many places in Rajasthan. If we talk about the figures, then the maximum rainfall of 70 mm was recorded in Suratgarh of western Rajasthan yesterday", Himanshu Sharma told ANI.

He further added that Sajjangarh in Banswara district of eastern Rajasthan witnessed a maximum of 130 mm rainfall.

"If we talk about eastern Rajasthan, then the maximum rainfall of 130 mm was recorded in Sajjangarh, Banswara in eastern Rajasthan. Talking about the capital, 113 mm rainfall has been recorded in Bassi, Jaipur," he added.

Meteorologist Sharma noted that monsoon activity will continue over Rajasthan for the next two days, with rain expected in Pali, Jalore, and Barmer districts. Thunder and lightning are likely in Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer.

"Monsoon will remain in active stage for the next two days and the spell of rain will continue. There will be heavy rainfall in some places in western Rajasthan as well. Especially in Pali, Jalore and the areas of Jalore adjoining Barmer, rain will definitely be seen there, and yesterday thunder and lightning activities were going on in Ganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer as well, and it will continue today and tomorrow as well. After this, there will be a slight decrease in the spell of rain and the spell of heavy rainfall in western Rajasthan will stop for a few days", he said.

On June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of western, central, eastern, and southern India over the next few days. (ANI)

