Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): A major political controversy erupted in Tripura after senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman made a provocative remark against BJP leaders during a 'Congress janajati Sammelan' organised by the Congress party at Ambassa Town Hall on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering, Roy Barman accused BJP leaders of "urinating on the bodies of tribals", a comment that drew sharp criticism and outrage from the ruling party.

The remark, perceived as deeply offensive and inflammatory, triggered an immediate backlash from the BJP Janajati Morcha.

In response, agitated BJP Janajati Morcha activists staged a protest in front of Roy Barman's hostel residence. Tensions escalated further when the protestors allegedly broke the hostel's gate and entered the premises, raising slogans and continuing their agitation. Reports indicate that chairs were vandalised during the protest, reflecting the intensity of the reaction.

This incident has added fuel to the already heated political environment in the state, especially concerning issues related to tribal welfare and political representation.

No official police statement has been released as of the time of filing this report, but sources indicate that security arrangements have been tightened around the MLA's residence to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

