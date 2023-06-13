Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Shahnawaz Khan, a key accused in an alleged conversion racket, was sent to 14-day judicial custody Tuesday by a Ghaziabad court where he was produced after being brought from Maharashtra's Thane on a transit remand.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane had granted the Uttar Pradesh police transit remand of Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo on Monday.

Khan, who hails from Thane's Mumbra township, was arrested from a relative's place in Alibag in Raigad district on Sunday, the official said.

A Ghaziabad Police team that had gone to Thane brought Baddo here on the intervening night of June 12-13.

After a brief interrogation, he was produced before a Ghaziabad court which sent him in 14-day judicial remand, ACP Kavi Nagar Abhishek Tripathi said

Now, police will seek his police custody remand for detailed interrogation, he said.

A case of conversion was lodged by a resident of Kavi Nagar on May 30 in which he alleged his son was lured through an online gaming app to adopt Islam.

