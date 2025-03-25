Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the conviction rate in Tripura has increased by 21% over the past three years.

He also informed that to ensure the effective execution of the three newly enacted criminal laws, the state government has decided to establish Deputy Director of Prosecution offices in all eight districts of Tripura.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Applauds Citizens' Engagement As 'Mann Ki Baat' Inputs Pour in Ahead of March 30 Broadcast.

Saha noted that in 2024, the state's current conviction rate in criminal cases stands at 29.80%.

On the second day of the Tripura Budget session on Monday, while replying to a question, Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the total number of criminal cases registered in the state was 4,532 in 2022, 5,002 in 2023, and 4,033 in 2024.

Also Read | 'Will Not Apologise, Don't Fear This Mob': Comedian Kunal Kamra Issues First Statement After Eknath Shinde Parody Song Controversy.

He further informed that charge sheets were filed in 3,548 cases in 2022, 3,970 cases in 2023, and 2,910 cases in 2024.

Notably, 650 convictions were recorded in 2022, 640 in 2023, and 811 in 2024, leading to the sentencing of 1,596 offenders in 2024.

"The conviction rate has seen a steady rise, increasing by 20% in 2024 compared to 2022 and by 21% compared to 2023. To ensure stringent prosecution measures, three new criminal laws--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)--were passed. A high-level meeting was recently held in Guwahati in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where Tripura-specific concerns regarding the implementation of these laws were discussed," he said.

Saha added that to ensure the effective execution of the new legal framework, the state government has decided to establish Deputy Director of Prosecution offices in all eight districts of Tripura. Additionally, approximately 70 new positions have been created across various categories, including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, and Superintendent Officers, to streamline the prosecution process.

"We aim to implement the prosecution process efficiently, something that has not been done properly in the past. The government is committed to strengthening law enforcement and ensuring justice to the people", he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)