Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday held protest demonstations across Telangana against the hike in the price of LPG cylinders and requested the Centre to roll back the increased amount.

BRS Ministers including T Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, T Srinivas Yadav, V Prashant Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, G Jagadish Reddy, E Dayakar Rao, party leaders and workers took part in protests that were organised in Hyderabad and other places across the State.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: "Congratulations to the "Double Engine" NPA Government on successfully Tripling the LPG Cylinder prices".

The protesters including women squatted on roads with LPG cylinders.

The agitators also blocked roads in some places and raised slogans while holding placards that read "BJP ko hatao- Desk ko bachao" and "Modi Sarkar Down Down".

Cooking gas price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder -- the first increase in rates in almost eight months -- that came within days of end of polling in three northeastern States.

