Jaipur, March 2: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday met the families of Nasir and Junaid who were charred to death in Haryana and extended financial help. Financial aid of Rs one lakh in cash and a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh was announced for Nasir's wife and daughter.

Similarly, for Junaid's wife and 6 children, Rs 1 lakh in cash and FD of Rs 4 lakh was announced. Overall, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was given to Nasir's family and Rs 35 lakh to Junaid's family. Bhiwani Deaths Case: VHP Demands CBI Probe, Denies Allegations of Bajrang Dal Involvement.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Families of Men Charred to Death in Haryana

हरियाणा में मारे गए श्री नासिर व श्री जुनैद के परिजनों को उनके गांव घाटमीका, भरतपुर स्थित निवास जाकर ढांढस बंधाया। इस दौरान उनके परिवारजनों की संवेदनापूर्वक आर्थिक सहायता करते हुए न्याय दिलाने हेतु हरसंभव मदद करने का भरोसा दिया। pic.twitter.com/OLZMrUnLGb — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 2, 2023

Gehlot reached Ghatmika village in the Pahadi police station area of Bharatpur. He met 30-35 family members of Nasir and Junaid in a tent in Ghatmika village. Gehlot also met Junaid's 6 children. Bajrang Dal Man Attacked in Shivamogga: Activist Pestered His Sister for Months, Accused Tells Karnataka Police.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, CS Usha Sharma, ADG Umesh Mishra were also present along with the Chief Minister. Gehlot reached Bharatpur's Ghatmika village from Jaipur by helicopter at 1.45 p.m. on Thursday. Dotasra also reached Ghatmika in a helicopter.

The murder of Nasir and Junaid, residents of Ghatmika village in Bharatpur district, in Haryana seems to be taking a political turn as AIMIM national convenor Asaduddin Owaisi is holding meetings across the country on this issue.

A few days ago, he also visited Bharatpur and attacked both the Congress and the BJP on this issue. A few days back, Internet services were stopped in Kaman, Pahadi and Nagar areas of Bharatpur for two days. When Gehlot reached Ghatmika village, heavy police force was deployed outside the village.

No one was given permission to go inside the village. Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of Nasir and Junaid. A meeting place was set up near the hastily constructed helipad, where Gehlot met the family members, relatives and fellow villagers of Junaid and Nasir. MLA Zahida Khan remained at the helipad regarding the preparations for the CM's arrival. She received Gehlot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).