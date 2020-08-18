Tuticorin (TN), Aug 18 (PTI) A police constable was killed and a history-sheeter injured when the latter hurled country bombs at a special team that came to nab him here,police said.

Also Read | Baramulla Terror Attack: Third Terrorist Gunned Down in Encounter, Two Indian Army Soldiers Martyred.

According to a senior official, constable Subramaniam died on the spot when Durai Muthu hurled bombs at the police personnel at Manakkarai here.

Two murder cases among others were pending against Muthu and the team came here to nab him following a tip, he said.

Also Read | Indian Army Refutes Media Reports of Postponement of Recruitment Process Till 2021.

Of the two bombs that were hurled, the second one exploded killing the constable, who suffered head injuries, on the spot, the official said.

Muthu suffered injuries to his hand while hurling the bombs and was rushed to a government hospital in Tirunelveli, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)