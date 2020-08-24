Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A police sub-inspector from Thane district in Maharashtra saved the life of a 27-year-old woman who had jumped into a lake to commit suicide, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Bhiwandi when immersion of idols of Lord Ganesh was in progress.

Also Read | Mumbai: Vasai Woman Traced by Railway Police to Handover Gold Chain Stolen 26 Years Ago.

"In the darkness, on-duty police sub-inspector Shivraj Mote spotted a woman struggling in the water of the lake," said DCP, Zone 2, Bhiwandi, Rajkumar Shinde.

He jumped into the lake without wasting time and saved the woman, who was later identified as Gudia Rani Sunil Prajapati, a resident of Bhiwandi, the officer said.

Also Read | NEET, JEE Main 2020: Mamata Banerjee Urges Centre Second Time to Postpone Entrance Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The woman had tried to kill herself as she was fed up with frequent quarrels with her husband, the officer said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)