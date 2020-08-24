Mumbai, August 24: The Government Railway Police (GRP) traced a woman in Navi Mumbai whose gold chain was snatched around 26 years ago. The chain which was retrieved from the thief over two decades ago was handed over to the victim on Sunday. The woman, identified as Pinky D'Cunha, is a resident of Vasai, located north of Mumbai.

D'Cunha was in disbelief when she received a call from Police Naik Milind Patil, asking her address. When she was told that her location was being sought to return the chain stolen in February 1994, D'Cunha suspected a prank being played by someone. Delhi: Motorcycle-Borne Men Attack Woman in Greater Kailash, Snatch Gold Chain (Watch CCTV Video).

It was only after the GRP official arrived at her residence and handover the chain, she could comprehend that the chain has really been found. More than its material value, the chain was emotionally crucial for me, the woman told reporters.

The chain, she recalled while speaking to reporters, belonged to her husband. He had given to her before leaving for South Africa for a job assignment.

D'Cunha, who was 21-year-old back in 1994, travelled to Churchgate where her office was located. A thief snatched her chain during the local train rush hour. Although she had registered a complained, she did not follow up with the authorities.

"The chain was very sturdy and it wasn’t breaking easily. I almost choked and couldn’t even scream. Everyone around me was boarding the ladies’ compartment," Mumbai Mirror reported her as saying.

The report further added the chain snatcher was held in the same year, and the valuable was retrieved from him by the police. The GRP had, in October last year, launched a campaign to find recipients of unclaimed stolen or lost goods and return to them.

The Railway Police had, earlier this month, surprised a Panvel resident by returning a wallet with Rs 900 that he had lost in 2006. While Rs 300 was handed over to him, the remaining Rs 500 was in the form of a note that had been demonetised in November 2016.

