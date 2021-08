Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], August 21 (ANI): A dozen of police personnel were injured in a clash with locals over animal sacrifice in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Friday.

The incident took place in Deoria in the Muzaffarpur district where some locals were allegedly sacrificing animals despite prohibition.

Also Read | Kalyan Singh Dies at 89: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Former UP CM, Says 'He Was Rooted in Indian Values'.

According to Police, some locals pelted stones on police personnel who came to stop them from sacrificing animals.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (West) Muzaffarpur said, "On last Friday of Sawan, people offer prayers and sacrifice animals. In a meeting, it was decided that there would be a ban on sacrifice this year. In violation of the mutual agreement, some people were adamant about sacrificing animals and started pelting stones at policemen in which a dozen of policemen were injured. The situation is now under control and miscreants are being identified." (ANI)

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2021: 'Didi Rakhis', Symbolising Victory of CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Polls, in Huge Demand in Siliguri Markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)