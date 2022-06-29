New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in smuggling stolen, snatched and robbed mobile phones to Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Gulf countries, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Nasir (36), Aseem (22) and Anish (33), police said, adding that all of them have previous criminal involvements.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Killed, Including Panchayat Samiti Member, by Gang in Purnia.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) KPS Malhotra said a secret information was received that some Meerut-based Thak Thak gang members, who are involved in several cases of theft, snatching and robbery, will come to Loni Gol Chakkar here on June 18 to sell snatched and robbed mobile phones.

"A raid was conducted Delhi and the three accused, who had come in their auto-rickshaw, were apprehended," he said.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2022: Unbranded Packaged Foods To Be Brought Under Goods and Services Tax.

During search, two country-made pistols along with six live cartridges and 19 mobile phones were recovered from their possession, he said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that the accused used to sell robbed and snatched mobile phones to a resident of Sadar Bazar identified as Kashim who further sold these mobile phones to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arab via Gujarat, Mumbai, Bihar through a courier," he added.

The accused disclosed that they have sold about 500 robbed and snatched costly mobile phones to Kashim so far and further sent these mobile phones to neighbouring countries for selling, the senior police officer said.

The receiver of the mobile phones Kashim and the owner of the courier agency involved in the syndicate are yet to be arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)