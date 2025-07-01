Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Police on Tuesday seized more than 700 bottles of codeine cough syrup and arrested two individuals in Malwani area of Mumbai, an official said.

The accused, identified as Naved Abdul Hamid Batatawala (27) and Rizwan Wakeel Ansari (29), were picked up from Desai Garden on a tip-off.

Codeine cough syrup is not sold without a doctor's prescription as it is highly addictive. It is widely misused by drug addicts.

Batatawala and Ansari were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

