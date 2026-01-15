VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: Lord's Mark Industries Limited has secured a mandate by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement solar highway lighting across 104 MoRT&H-identified accident-prone and blackspot locations in Phase 1 along key national highway corridors in the Vijayawada region.

Following a competitive commercial bidding process, Lord's Mark Industries Limited, in partnership with Signify Innovations India Limited (formerly Philips Lighting India Limited), emerged as the successful bidder for the survey, design, manufacturing, and implementation of the project.

The project represents a technology-led intervention in road safety, anchored in a world's-first, data-driven methodology that integrates research-backed accident analytics, on-ground visibility diagnostics, and intelligent solar lighting design. Unlike conventional illumination projects, this solution uses proprietary survey frameworks and predictive risk mapping to precisely identify and correct structural safety gaps at accident-prone blackspots. The deployment is not about adding light, but about engineering visibility outcomes targeting glare, contrast loss, approach angles, and driver reaction zones to materially reduce accidents and deliver measurable highway safety improvements.

The scope of work spans multiple strategic highway stretches, including Km 741.255 to Km 1022.494 on the Anakapalli-Annavaram-Diwancheruvu section of NH-16, the Diwancheruvu-Siddhantham-Gundugolanu section of NH-216, the Gundugolanu-Devarapalli-Kovvuru stretch from Km 15.320 to Km 85.204 on NH-16, and the Kathipudi to the start of the Kakinada Bypass from Km 0.000 to Km 27.500 on NH-216.

The Vijayawada mandate constitutes the first phase of a larger, pan-India programme, which Lord's Mark plans to execute over a four-year period, covering national highways across multiple states as the initiative scales in subsequent phases.

Commenting on the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director Lord's Mark Industries Limited , said: "Securing this mandate through a highly competitive bidding process is a strong validation of Lord's Mark's data-driven approach and execution capabilities. This project goes beyond infrastructure creation it represents a meaningful shift towards technology-enabled road safety solutions. Our partnership with Signify Innovations brings global expertise into the programme and strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions aligned with national safety priorities."

For Lord's Mark Industries, the award marks a strategic milestone, reinforcing its positioning in public infrastructure, sustainable solutions, and technology-enabled safety systems, while creating a scalable platform for long-term growth through large government-led programmes.

