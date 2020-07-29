Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Police has taken cognisance of a viral video in which a man was allegedly tied to a tree, beaten up and made to drink urine, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Barmer, Anand Sharma.

The SP, Barmer, said that the incident took place three days ago in the jurisdiction of the Chohtan police station in the district.

"We took cognisance of the video. Upon primary investigation it was revealed that the matter is related to Chohtan police station and both the victim and the perpetrators were from the same family. The two parties had reached a compromise later on and, therefore, had not lodged a complaint with the police, Sharma told reporters on Tuesday.

The official said the police will take action on the perpetrators based on the video.

"We have sent the SHO to the spot. A case will be registered and action will be taken against the culprits. Primary investigations have revealed that the matter is related to an affair with a woman. But we have received no such complaint yet," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

