Cuttack, Jun 9 (PTI) Cricket enthusiasts faced mild baton-charge by the police in Cuttack on Thursday, as a section of them had apparently gone unruly during the sale of tickets outside Barabati stadium for T20 International match between India and South Africa on June 12, a senior officer said.

According to the officer, some women tried to jump the queue and that led to chaos over ticket sale.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Drones, Apps to Keep Strict Vigil in Ahmedabad After Al Qaeda Threat Over Prophet Row.

"Around 40,000 people had gathered at the counters to buy some 12,000 tickets. The police had to use mild force to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly," said additional district commissioner of police Pramod Rath.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) had set aside around 12,000 tickets for offline sale, all of which got sold out, said its secretary Sanjay Behera.

Also Read | Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey Orders Probe into Couple’s Allegations of Government Hospital Demanding Bribe to Handover Son’s Body.

Each person, on furnishing valid ID proof, was given a maximum of two tickets, Behera stated.

Many people, including women, were seen waiting in queues since Wednesday night.

Earlier, 5,000 tickets were sold online, and another 8,000 tickets to clubs, schools and other organisations associated with the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, SK Priyadarshi, said a three-layer cordon is in place to ensure security of the players of both the teams.

Ten platoons of police -- each comprising 30 personnel – have been deployed around the stadium to maintain law and order during the sale of tickets, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)