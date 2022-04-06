Bhopal, Apr 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,177 on Wednesday after the detection of 13 new cases, while nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Also Read | Smriti Irani Expresses Happiness as Rahul Gandhi Sends ‘Puja Samagri’ for Amethi Temples, Says ‘Imitation is Best Way of Complimenting’.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, he said.

Also Read | XE Variant in India: South African Costume Designer First to Test Positive for New Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 16 to reach 10,30,364, leaving the state with 79 active cases, the official said.

With 8,394 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 28,906,831, he added.

A government release said that 11,64,55,847 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,177, new cases 13, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,364, active cases 79, number of tests so far 28,906,831.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)