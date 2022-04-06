New Delhi, April 6: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday expressed happiness over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sending 'Puja Samagri' for Amethi temples. However, in a lighter vein she also made him realise that he wasn't the first to do so.

"If this is true then I am happy that Rahul ji is now impressed by the services done by me and is serving the Mother Goddess in the similar way. Imitation is the best way of complimenting an effort," the senior BJP leader said reacting to an IANS tweet which apprised of the development.

Notably, this is the first time that the former Congress president has sent puja samagri to Amethi temples, the constituency which he represented in the Lok Sabha three times. Rahul Gandhi Meets Nagaland Congress Leaders, Days After Partial AFSPA Withdrawal from State.

Earlier, according to an IANS report from Lucknow, Gandhi had sent 'puja samagri' (worship material) for the Devi temples in Amethi on the occasion of Navaratri. The prominent temples where materials have been supplied include Maa Kalika Bhavani Dham Sangrampur, Maa Devi Patan Dham Amethi, Maa Durga Bhawani Dham Bhawan Shahpur Gauriganj, Budhan Mata Dham Gauriganj and Samsarian Dham.

Amethi is the former constituency of Rahul Gandhi which he lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP in 2019. Irani has also been sending the worship material to Amethi temples every year during the Navaratri festival season.

