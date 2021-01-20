Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 1,355 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccines at 29 centres in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

The target set was to vaccinate 2,900 healthcare beneficiaries during the day, they said.

Out of the set target, 1,355 people were vaccinated, which comes to around 47 per cent, the officials added.

On Tuesday, the vaccination percentage was 48 per cent, which marginally dropped to 47 per cent on Wednesday, the district administration said.

As per the information shared by the district administration, 15 centres in Pune rural areas recorded 64 per cent vaccination, while Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad recorded 31 and 27 per cent respectively.

Dr Ashish Bharti,health chief of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), attributed the low turnout to the technical glitches in the system due to which the beneficiaries receive the messages late.

Speaking about the good percentage of vaccination in Pune's rural areas, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said they have been sensitising the healthcare workers from the district to come forward and get vaccinated.

