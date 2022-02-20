Raipur, Feb 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 205 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 11,49,402, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,021 as no fresh fatality was reported for the last two days in the state, an official said.

The state's positivity rate is 1.42 per cent at present, he said.

The count of recoveries reached 11,31,977 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 323 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,404, he said.

Dhamtari distict recorded 25 cases followed by Durg 22, Raipur 21, Raigarh 17, Bilaspur 14, Balrampur 13, Surajpur 10, Korba six and Rajnandgaon five, among other districts.

As 14,429 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,69,17,932, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,49,402, new cases 205, death toll 14,021, recoveries 11,31,977, active cases 3,404, total tests 1,69,17,932.

