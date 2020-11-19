Raipur, Nov 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count climbed to 2,17,562 on Thursday after 2,149 more people were detected with the infection, while the number of patients who have recovered rose to 1,95,469, an official said.

With 26 more deaths, the fatality count mounted to 2,672, he said here.

Also Read | Telangana High Court Directs State Govt to Conduct 50,000 COVID-19 Tests Every Day.

A total of 146 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,177 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,421 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 248 new cases, taking its total count to 44,131, including 637 deaths.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Will Have Alliance with Samajwadi Party to Defeat BJP in Polls, Says Shivpal Yadav.

Raigarh district recorded 254 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 208, Rajnandgaon 194, Korba 179, Durg 136 and Bilaspur 101, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest deaths, seven each took place on Thursday and Wednesday, while 12 occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally on Thursday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,17,562, new cases 2,149, deaths 2,672, recovered 1,95,469, active cases 19,421, people tested so far 22,30,923.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)