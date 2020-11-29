Surat, Nov 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Surat district of Gujarat rose to 42,200 as 278 new cases were detected on Sunday, the state health department said.

With three deaths in Surat city, the district's fatality count further increased to 1,068, it said.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

Surat city reported 223 new cases, while the rural parts reported 55 cases.

Out of the 221 recoveries onSunday, Surat city reported 178 and the district's rural parts 43.

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

The recovery rate of Surat city stood at 93.38 per cent with a total of 29,833 patients getting discharged.

A total of 18,778 people were quarantined in the city, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

As many as 509 patients are currently hospitalised in various city hospitals, the civic body said, adding that 154 patients were admitted to two governmenthospitals.

Bed occupancy rates in the city's civil hospital and SMC-run SMIMER hospital are 3.69 and 8.77 per cent respectively. The two hospitals have a capacity of 2,225 and 821 beds for COVID-19 patients, respectively, the civic body said.

City's Athwa locality has reported the highest number of 6,126 COVID-19 cases so far, with 42 new cases on Sunday, followed by Katargam with 5,311 cases, Rander with 4,776 cases, among others.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka reported 12 new cases, taking its tally to 2,284, the highest among nine talukas.

Choryasi reported 18 fresh cases, the highest on Sunday, due to which its overall count mounted to 2,219, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)