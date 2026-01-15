Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor was among the celebrities who stepped out to vote on Thursday during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The actor reached a polling booth in Mumbai in the afternoon to cast her vote. After voting, the 'Stree' actor, who looked subtle dressed in a simple white kurta, posed briefly for the cameras and showed her inked finger, as she walked out of the polling centre.

Several film personalities were seen taking part in the voting process on Thursday. Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to cast his vote earlier in the day. Other well-known names who visited polling centres included Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Nana Patekar, Vishal Dadlani and Suniel Shetty.

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. These elections are taking place after a long campaign and are important for major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are contesting the elections together under the Mahayuti banner in most places, except Pune. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting alone in many corporations. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, both NCP factions have come together and released a joint manifesto.

According to the State Election Commission, about 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections. A total of 15,908 candidates are in the fray for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. To ensure smooth voting, 39,092 polling centres have been set up across Maharashtra.

Polling began at 7:30 am on Thursday and will continue till 5:30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday. (ANI)

