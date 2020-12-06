Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI)Maharashtra reported 4,757 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall infection count to 18,52,266, the health department said.

The death of 40 patients pushed the fatality count to 47,734, it said.

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, while 17,23,370 people have recovered from the infection so far in the state, the department said in a statement.

As many as 1,12,73,705 people have been tested till now.

Also Read | London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, ‘Anti-India Slogans Raised’, Says Report (Watch Video).

There are 80,079 active cases in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)