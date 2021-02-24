Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A total of 51,315 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally of those inoculated in the state to 10,80,675, authorities said.

Of the total number of beneficiaries who received the jabs on Wednesday, 29,156 got their first dose, an official statement said.

The remaining 22,159 (all healthcare workers) were given the second dose.

Among those who got the first dose, 8,850 were healthcare workers, while 20,306 were frontline staff, it said.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 49,993 were administered Covishield vaccine, while the remaining 1,322 were given Covaxin dose.

