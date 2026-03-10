VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Just days after its official launch on February 28, Luneira Personal Care is positioning itself as a disruptive force in India's fast growing wellness industry. The brand introduces what it describes as the country's first dedicated hormone-safe personal care range designed specifically for pregnancy and postpartum needs.

At a time when many products marketed as natural still contain potentially harmful chemicals, Luneira aims to address growing concerns around Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals. These substances, often hidden within conventional formulations, can interfere with the body's hormonal balance and may pose risks during pregnancy.

By placing transparency and safety at the center of its philosophy, Luneira is seeking to create a new category within India's maternal wellness segment.

The AI Revolution in Safety

One of the brand's most distinctive innovations is its Free AI Ingredient Scanner, a digital transparency tool designed to empower consumers.

The scanner allows users to simply scan the ingredient list of any personal care product and instantly detect potential reproductive toxins and hormone disruptors. The technology evaluates ingredients against stringent European Union cosmetic safety standards, which are widely regarded as among the strictest in the world.

The goal is to make ingredient literacy accessible to everyday consumers and enable safer product choices.

Scientific Excellence for Motherhood

Luneira's initial product lineup, available at luneirapersonalcare.com, focuses on targeted solutions for common pregnancy related skin concerns while avoiding ingredients that may affect hormonal balance.

The flagship formulations include:

- Elasticity Belly OilDesigned to support skin stretching during pregnancy while maintaining hormonal safety.

- Melasma Manager SerumA pregnancy safe solution developed to help manage pigmentation and melasma that often appear during pregnancy.

Founder Prayash Kumar Pal said the brand was created to address the growing need for trust and transparency in personal care.

"We launched Luneira to guarantee transparency and remove hidden risks from maternal skincare," he said. "By eliminating over 1,400 ingredients banned under European Union regulations, we are establishing a new safety benchmark for the Indian personal care industry."

As consumer awareness around ingredient safety continues to rise, Luneira is betting that science backed formulations and technology driven transparency will define the future of maternal wellness in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)