Mumbai, January 22: As many as 74,000 health workers in Maharashtra have been administered the coronavirus vaccine till Friday evening since the beginning of the inoculation drive, a senior official said. Some of the districts, including Beed, Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad have achieved 100 per cent vaccination target so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health minister, said.

In the initial phase, health workers from government- run as well as private hospitals are being vaccinated against COVID-19 as they have the greatest risk of getting exposed to the infection. For the vaccination, the state has received vaccine doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Video of Tumkur DMO And Nursing College Principal 'Pretending' to Take COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Goes Viral; Netizens Demand Answers.

"The state has completed inoculation of 74,000 health workers in the state so far. Out of them, 21,610 received their first dose today at 282 centres. While most of the health workers were given Covishield vaccines, 318 others got Covaxin jabs," he said.

These health workers will have to take the second mandatory dose of vaccine after a gap of four weeks.

