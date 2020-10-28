Raipur, Oct 28 (PTI) With 1,929 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths, Chhattisgarh's total count rose to 1,81,583 and toll to 1,936 on Wednesday, a health official said.

The number of recovered patients went up to 1,57,480 as 249 people got discharge from various hospitals, while 1,022 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 22,167 active cases, he said.

Raipur district reported only 185 new cases, taking its total count to 40,890, including 547 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 235 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 202, Bilaspur 134, Rajnandgaon 115 and Balod 83, among other districts, the official said.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Wednesday and three on Tuesday, while 46 had occurred earlier and they were added to the tally on Wednesday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,81,583, new cases 1,929, death toll 1,936, recovered 1,57,480, active cases 22,167, people tested so far 17,42,744.

