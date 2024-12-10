Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Gurugram Police arrested a man, identified as Sachin, while he was in the act of throwing a cotton bomb on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two cotton bombs were thrown outside clubs in Sector-29, Gurugram this morning.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Says Government Values Amazon's Efforts To Leverage Its Logistics Expertise To Empower Urban, Rural Businesses in India.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sachin was intoxicated at the time of the incident. "The accused was in a state of intoxication. He had already thrown two cotton bombs and was about to throw two more when the police intervened and arrested him along with the bombs," the Gurugram Police stated.

Vikas Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, personally inspected the scene. Under his instructions, the Gurugram Police bomb disposal team was called to inspect and secure the area. "Two live cotton bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team," police added.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Announces INR 10 Lakh Insurance for Auto Drivers, Aid for Daughters' Weddings (Watch Video).

The incident caused minor damage to a scooty and a board. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Gurugram Police is continuing its investigation to determine the motive behind the act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)