Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): On-spot offline counselling round for admission to B.Ed. programme in the remaining vacant seats under HP Quota in the Department of Education, H.P. University has been scheduled for October 8 and 9.

"Consequent upon the approval of the Vice-Chancellor, an on-spot offline counselling round for admission to B.Ed. Programme in remaining vacant seats under HP Quota in the Department of Education, H.P. University, Summer-Hill, Shimla, Government College of Teacher Education, Dharmashala, Kangra and Self-financed B.Ed. Colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, for the Session 2025-2027, have been scheduled to be held on October 8th and 9th at 11:00 a.m. onwards in CDOE, H.P. University, Summer Hill, Shimla-05," Co-ordinator Central Committee, B.Ed. Admission said in a letter.

"Therefore, all eligible candidates (53 marks for unreserved and 45 marks for reserved categories in the B.Ed. Entrance Test, 2025), are informed to apply for the On-Spot offline counselling round on October 4th onwards till October 7, (midnight) in the Admission Portal of H.P. University. University may consider applications against vacancies during counselling as well, i.e. October 8th -9th," it added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh government under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will organise a special overseas recruitment drive on October 9 at the Government Polytechnic in Hamirpur, to provide international employment opportunities to the state's youth, according to a release.

This recruitment drive would be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) in collaboration with the Department of Labour & Employment, the Department of Technical Education and a recruitment agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sukhu said that the State Government is committed to making the youth of the state globally competitive and self-reliant. This drive would provide employment opportunities abroad in both technical and non-technical sectors.

The selection of eligible candidates will be carried out through the MEA-registered agency, ensuring transparency and credibility in the recruitment process, the release stated.All interested candidates from the State were requested to take advantage of this special opportunity and participate in the recruitment drive.

Detailed information regarding registration, eligibility criteria and required documents would be made available shortly at employment offices, their social media pages and on the HPSEDC website. (ANI)

