Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Kashmir on Tuesday detained five suspects allegedly involved in "transporting" and "smuggling SIM cards to terrorists lodged in different jails," officials said.

As per a release, today on 04.02.2025 in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 06/2023 u/s 153-A, 505, 121 & 120-B IPC r/w 13 & 39 UA (P) Act of Police Station CI-K, 05 individuals were detained for interrogation/questioning for their involvement in a criminal conspiracy hatched with anti-national elements aiming at procuring /transportation/ smuggling of SIM cards inside the Central Jail premises for its use by the jail inmates which include those involved in terrorism and Narco-terrorism.

It is apt to mention that P/S CIK had earlier carried out searches inside the Central Jail premises and it was found that these suspects in connivance with some inmates had procured and transported SIM cards inside the Jail for its use in a variety of terror-related activities.

The role of PoS/vendors of different Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) who have issued these SIM cards is being ascertained and further arrests are expected, the release said.

The suspects detained belong to the areas of Dawoodpora Anantnag, Qamarwari Srinagar, Nathpora, Kaloosa, Bandipora and Kursu Padshahibagh, Srinagar, the release added. (ANI)

