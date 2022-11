Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana was underway on Sunday, said officials.

The exercise began at 8 am, they said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead by Jilted Lover in Meerut, Body Recovered Two Weeks Later; Case Registered.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.

Also Read | Canada: 20-Year-Old Haryana Student Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Truck in Toronto.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.

Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.

Earlier, the results of elections for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)