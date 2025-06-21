Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 21 (ANI): Votes will be counted for bypoll to the Nilambur Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) from 8 am on June 23.
Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Ratan U Kelkar, said that the strong room will be opened at 7.30 am in the presence of the candidates' agents, and the counting of votes will begin at 8 am, according to a release.
Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Aftermath: Fares Surge Post Air India Mishap, Rampant Price Gouging.
Nineteen rounds of counting will be held across 14 tables. Five tables have been set up for counting postal ballots, including ETBS. The postal ballots will be counted first. After this, the electronic votes will be counted, the release said.
The counting of votes will be done in the presence of the Observer appointed by the Election Commission and the candidates or their agents. Micro observers and AROs have been appointed to monitor the counting of votes. The number of VVPAT slips in the five selected booths will be compared with the votes in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the said booths to ensure its accuracy.
Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Resi | Counting to Begin for Nilambur Bypoll at 8 Am on June 23 via latestly',560,360,'issocial','https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-counting-to-begin-for-nilambur-bypoll-at-8-am-on-june-23-6943960.html');return false" href="https://facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/india-news-counting-to-begin-for-nilambur-bypoll-at-8-am-on-june-23-6943960.html" title="Share on Facebook">