New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Countries in South Asia need to come together to ensure that digital platforms and networks on which data flows are safe, secure and trusted, foreign secretary-designate Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Tuesday.

During a panel discussion 'From Mountain to Ocean: Harnessing Commerce, Connectivity and Creativity in the Subcontinent' at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said platform-based digital cooperation is a very promising domain where one can have one platform in the entire South Asian region.

"What it essentially does is you can have one platform in entire South Asia in which one country of the region can either market its product, service and even share its experience with other countries of South Asia," Kwatra said.

He said usage of new products is another promising area in the domain of digital cooperation.

"Platforms like National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in partnership with entities in Nepal, are allowing app-based payment structures to be operable between India and Nepal," Kwatra said.

Digital connectivity brings about enormous system efficiency for trade, he said.

Kwatra said when one moves from 4G to 4G plus, which most economies in South Asia are doing, and from 4G plus to 5G and then to 6G, the importance of having a trusted technology base which relies on standards increases.

"I think this is something where countries of South Asia need to come together as a region to ensure that digital platforms and networks on which data flows are safe, secure and trusted," he said.

"Once you move to 5G you will no longer be able to have a full control over the data that flows on those infrastructures," he said.

Kwatra said there is a remarkable opportunity in the digital space, mainly because it allows you to bridge the geographies at effectively no extra cost.

Seasoned diplomat and India's current envoy to Nepal, Kwatra, was earlier this month appointed as the new foreign secretary, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla who retires on April 30.

