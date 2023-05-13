Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): A bomb was hurled at a house in Kerala's Kannur district, in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A country-made bomb was thrown at the house of Mavila Kunjumon in Vayathur at around 1.40 am today, according to the FIR lodged with police in the incident.

According to the complainant, his house was badly damaged in the incident.

Inspector Sudheer Kallen of Ulikal Police Station in Kannur Rural, where the FIR has been registered, said that it was not immediately clear who was behind the alleged attack.

The FIR was lodged under the Explosive Substances Act.

Police said that it has begun a probe into the incident.

On March 13, this year a couple was injured when a bomb exploded in a house in Thalassery in Kannur district. According to police, Santosh and his wife Lasitha, sustained injuries in the explosion.

In January this year, a man sustained serious injuries after a bomb exploded in his house under the police station limits of Thalassery in Kannur district. The blast took place at his house situated near the Thalassery Lotus Talkies.

Previously, in September last year a bomb exploded in front of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker's house in Kannur's Chavassery.

According to Mattannur Police, the bomb exploded about 50 meters away from the house of Sudheesh, an RSS worker. Police had registered the case under the explosive act. In another incident last September a bomb exploded near the house of Salahudheen, a former SDPI worker in Kannavam.

In July last year a bomb hurled at the RSS office in Payyannur of Kannur district. (ANI)

