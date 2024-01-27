Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the country is "progressing towards development" under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha said this on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day after unfurling the national flag at his official residence in Agartala. Officials from the state administration attended the ceremony, and the Tripura police presented a guard of honour to the chief minister. Saha extended greetings to the people of Tripura and the entire country on this significant occasion.

"The country is making strides in development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way he is steering the country forward is truly commendable, and it fills us with great pride. The entire world is watching to see how our Prime Minister is leading the country. Therefore, I would like to urge everyone that the nation will progress towards strength and prosperity through the collective efforts of all. All endeavours should be undertaken with the constitution in mind," he remarked. Saha reiterated the importance of collective efforts to build 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' The Chief Minister also attended the main programme of the 75th Republic Day at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala, where he witnessed the impressive parade of various platoons and captivating cultural activities by students. (ANI)

