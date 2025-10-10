New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'swadeshi' while lauding the Centre's initiatives, including Startup India, Vocal for Local, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India.

Addressing the 120th Annual Session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Thursday, CM Dhami said that through initiatives like Startup India, Vocal for Local, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India, the country is rapidly moving towards self-reliance.

India has now become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Our startups are making their mark in global innovation, Digital India has brought technology to the masses, and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission has paved the way for India to become a manufacturing and production hub. It is astonishing the world over that even a small vegetable vendor in India now uses UPI for digital transactions, CM said.

The Chief Minister said that while the Prime Minister strengthens the dream of a self-reliant India with the mantra of 'Swadeshi Apnao' (adopt indigenous goods), next-generation GST reforms are providing relief to citizens and infusing new energy into local industries and traders.

Under his visionary leadership, the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working toward industrial growth. In 2023, we organized the Global Investors Summit to promote investment in the state. We take immense pride in the fact that out of investment agreements worth over Rs 3.56 lakh crore received during the summit, proposals worth around Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded. Through investor-centric policies, robust infrastructure, skilled manpower, and good governance, we have ensured a healthy investment climate in the state, CM said.

Over 55 crore citizens have been connected to the banking system. Whether it is agriculture, defense, healthcare, energy, science and technology, or space research, India is establishing remarkable milestones in every sector through self-reliance, development, and prosperity, he noted.

He further highlighted that India has now become the world's fourth-largest economy and is steadily moving towards the goal of reaching the third position. Countries that once viewed India merely as a vast consumer market now recognize India's capabilities in technology and innovation. India is no longer just an importer of goods, it has emerged as a leading global partner in exports, manufacturing, and technological advancement. Despite attempts by some nations to hinder our progress, Indian industry's determination, strength, and innovation have proven that no force can obstruct our path to development.

Even the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, during his two-day visit to India, acknowledged that India will emerge as the world's third-largest economy by 2028 and has become the most reliable and secure destination for global investment in today's era, he noted.

The Chief Minister said that the role the PHD Chamber has played over the past 120 years in strengthening the country's economic progress, industrial development, and entrepreneurial spirit is truly incomparable.

CM Dhami added that today we have gathered for a meaningful discussion on the theme, "India's Emergence as a Reliable Global Partner" and the contribution of Uttarakhand in this journey. We all know that industries play a pivotal role in the economic development of any nation. Industries not only create employment opportunities but also significantly contribute to improving the standard of living for every section of society.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the policy of "Reform, Perform, and Transform" has provided a new direction to India. Today, India has not only created a favourable environment for investment but has also witnessed major transformations in sectors like infrastructure, education, healthcare, women's empowerment, and social justice.

Previously, investors had to seek various approvals from multiple departments to establish manufacturing units, leading to significant delays. To resolve this, we simplified the licensing process through the Single Window System and introduced more than 30 policies, including Industrial Policy, Logistics Policy, Startup Policy, and MSME Policy, to create a better business environment, he noted.

Furthermore, to encourage large enterprises in the manufacturing sector, we implemented the Mega Industrial Policy. A world-class U-Hub is being developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore to provide incubation facilities to startups, and a Rs 200 crore Venture Fund has also been established to ensure easy access to capital. Additionally, UK-SPICE, an investment promotion agency, has been set up to provide dedicated "Nivesh Mitra" support to investors, CM Dhami said.

He added that Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur, and Multimodal Logistics Park in Pantnagar have already been established. SIDCUL is also developing low-cost flatted factories in Rudrapur, Selaqui, and Haridwar for MSME entrepreneurs under the plug-and-play model. We are further working towards developing a Smart Industrial Township on over 1,000 acres of land in Kichha Farm. To provide affordable housing for those working in industrial sectors, a "Rent-Based Accommodation" facility is also being developed.

Our "House of Himalayas" brand is successfully bringing all organic products of the state under one umbrella. Under this initiative, GI tagging is being done to grant global recognition to local products. Products made by women Self Help Groups of Uttarakhand are gaining international recognition. Our government is committed to the concept of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", the CM said.

Through the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, over 10,000 new entrepreneurs have been supported. Today, more than 260 business services are fully available online, eliminating the need for investors to visit multiple departments and ensuring transparency and efficiency in the system, CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that as a result of these efforts, Uttarakhand has achieved the rank of "Achiever" in Ease of Doing Business and "Leader" in Startup Rankings. Our transparency and strict governance are directly benefiting industrialists, who no longer face unnecessary obstacles in approvals, land allocation, industrial licensing, or other business activities. We are steadfast in our "Resolve Without Alternative" to establish Uttarakhand as the country's foremost Investment-Friendly State and a leading state in India.

Concluding his address, CM Dhami announced that from November 28 to 30, Dehradun will host the World Summit on Disaster Management (WSDM), where global leaders and experts will deliberate on the impacts of climate change. The objective of this first WSDM Pre-Summit is to foster innovation and collaboration in disaster management. (ANI)

